Previous
Next
Dance at the public library by ggshearron
Photo 1404

Dance at the public library

Saw these young women dancing to my right as I walked into the library's main atrium. Not sure why, and how they were doing so well without music, but I was able to grab a shot, since I almost always have my camera with me.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
384% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
A rather unique find and beautiful capture of the dance movement
February 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise