Photo 1404
Dance at the public library
Saw these young women dancing to my right as I walked into the library's main atrium. Not sure why, and how they were doing so well without music, but I was able to grab a shot, since I almost always have my camera with me.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
1
1
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
3029
photos
87
followers
45
following
384% complete
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2023
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th February 2023 3:36pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
dance
,
dancing
,
dancers
amyK
ace
A rather unique find and beautiful capture of the dance movement
February 25th, 2023
