The image of grace on State St.

This is Nicole, the owner of the store that has hosted my images since 8/2013. She has a dynamic personality, always this friendly smile for those entering her shop, and she has helped more than 100 individuals like me, by taking their creations into her store on consignment. In the process, she is contributing to improved self-worth, elevated confidence, creation of revenue for all involved. I think she is pretty awesome.