Photo 1406
Together in uptown
A couple looks west into the sun as they cross the street, seeming to also to glance at the two college students working on papers in front of the local coffee shop. Life in Westerville!
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
3033
photos
87
followers
45
following
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
1406
1403
136
137
1404
138
1405
1406
139
Views
5
Album
365: from 2019-2023
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th February 2023 6:27pm
street
,
photography
,
couple
,
hotel
,
ohio
,
holmes
,
uptown
,
westerville
