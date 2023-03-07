Previous
Into the light by ggshearron
Photo 1415

Into the light

A family steps out of the shadows and into a shaft of light from the western-setting sun in uptown
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
