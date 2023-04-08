Previous
Next
Object of interest by ggshearron
Photo 1446

Object of interest

I took this shot of couple enjoying some coffee at a local Starbucks (@a table next to me) who seem to be studying something on the phone together. Before I left, I spoke with them briefly, showed them what a nice looking couple they are, and the guy (Josh) asked me to send a copy of the pic to him, which I did right there at the table. It gives me (and them I would imagine) great pleasure to meet people like this when I am shooting and to be able to share with them like this when, just moments before we were strangers.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
396% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Vacant View
I really love these real life “moments in time” that you capture.

How long did it take you to feel comfortable snapping pictures of strangers in public? Has anyone ever become upset when you’ve taken a picture of them and, if so, how did you handle it?
April 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise