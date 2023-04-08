Object of interest

I took this shot of couple enjoying some coffee at a local Starbucks (@a table next to me) who seem to be studying something on the phone together. Before I left, I spoke with them briefly, showed them what a nice looking couple they are, and the guy (Josh) asked me to send a copy of the pic to him, which I did right there at the table. It gives me (and them I would imagine) great pleasure to meet people like this when I am shooting and to be able to share with them like this when, just moments before we were strangers.