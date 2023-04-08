Object of interest

I took this shot of couple enjoying some coffee at a local Starbucks (@a table next to me) who seem to be studying something on the phone together. Before I left, I spoke with them briefly, showed them what a nice looking couple they are, and the guy (Josh) asked me to send a copy of the pic to him, which I did right there at the table. It gives me (and them I would imagine) great pleasure to meet people like this when I am shooting and to be able to share with them like this when, just moments before we were strangers.
How long did it take you to feel comfortable snapping pictures of strangers in public? Has anyone ever become upset when you’ve taken a picture of them and, if so, how did you handle it?