Oh, okay, this isn't so bad! It's fun! by ggshearron
Oh, okay, this isn't so bad! It's fun!

I stopped and talked with these two for just a couple of minutes, beginning my conversation with "you two are a nice looking couple together, I'm gonna take a few quick shot of you real quick, okay?" She's like really? And I said "absolutely, how long have you been a couple?" He said 2 years (she nodded her head in agreement), and I said well, you look like you are enjoying each other's company and that is what drew me to you, can I take a few shots from over there?" They said yes! This is a few shots after my first post today, when I convinced them to look up at me ....I like this one better. How about you?
9th April 2023

Glover Shearron

I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Cathy
Great smiles! And I like to see people interacting with people in positive ways! Cute couple!
April 10th, 2023  
