The $7.00 tomato!!

We had just been to a different farm market, bought a few tomatoes, some peaches, and on the way home, we noticed another market that we decided to stop in and check out (in New Albany….the town where the owner of the Limited stores lives). Well, we decided to get some string beans at this second market, and one of the tomatoes we saw that looked amazing. Yeah, we get to the checkout, realize the damn thing was $7.00 ($6.98/lb), and just bought it because we didn’t wanna look like cheap skates!!! Wow…..ever done anything like that yourself? Lemme know! By the way, the bananas were only $0.50/lb and cost $1.89.