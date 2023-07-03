Almost nailed!

About 10-14 days ago, our condo association replaced ours and several other roofs on our street. We thought the did a great job picking up stuff, even were impressed with this magnetic tool one of the guys would drag in the grass and all pavement and sidewalk areas. Yeah, my wife went out for a walk this evening and found these, all within about 20 yards from our garage door. As you can imagine, I am NIT pleased, and have already sent this pic along with a somewhat terse toenail to our condo president, for his reference of course.