Photo 1534
Her talent makes me green with envy!
Filler from last year, since I am still recuperating from my art show this weekend.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
0
0
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
3248
photos
88
followers
47
following
420% complete
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
1528
1529
1530
1531
222
1532
1533
1534
Views
1
Album
365: from 2019-2023
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
19th June 2022 1:40pm
Tags
street
,
photography
,
painting
,
artist
