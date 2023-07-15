Previous
Dad's fishing boat (re-edit from 2010) by ggshearron
Dad's fishing boat (re-edit from 2010)

Sharpened whole image, added a little dehaze to remove some of the fog along the shoreline, slightly enhanced the orange in the wood, brightened up the green grass foreground in a couple of spots, added a final vignette.
Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
