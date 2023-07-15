Sign up
Photo 1538
Dad's fishing boat (re-edit from 2010)
Sharpened whole image, added a little dehaze to remove some of the fog along the shoreline, slightly enhanced the orange in the wood, brightened up the green grass foreground in a couple of spots, added a final vignette.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
0
0
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
3252
photos
88
followers
47
following
421% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365: from 2019-2023
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
6th August 2010 7:38pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
morning
,
boat
,
pond
,
fishing
,
memories
