Photo 1545
Less and More
A couple stops at the corner to wait for the light to change, while I snap a shot of some pretty toes and both of their tattoos. Quite a difference between the two!
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
1
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
3259
photos
88
followers
47
following
423% complete
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365: from 2019-2023
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th July 2023 12:17am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
legs
,
street
,
photography
,
toes
,
couple
,
tattoos
,
painted
amyK
ace
Fun shot, well spotted
July 23rd, 2023
