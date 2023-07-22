Previous
Less and More by ggshearron
Less and More

A couple stops at the corner to wait for the light to change, while I snap a shot of some pretty toes and both of their tattoos. Quite a difference between the two!
Glover Shearron, ...

I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
amyK ace
Fun shot, well spotted
July 23rd, 2023  
