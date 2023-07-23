Flags on Plumb Rd

One of my customers who bought 3 pieces from me at the art show last month told me about this street, with the flags posted by all of the neighbors on the street. I went to see it a couple of days later and determined that I would find it nearly impossible to shoot them, because there was nowhere to pull off the road, other than in people's driveways. Since there have been two people killed and one shot in recent months in the USA that I am aware of .....in people's driveways, decided not to shoot, and told her so, when I delivered her pieces a couple of weeks later. She then asked me if I had my camera with me, I said yes, she said come with me, I will drive you over there now (this is really close to her house), and watch out for you! We left right then, went to shoot. The first driveway she pulled into had a big honkin' sign that said BEWARE - Video Surveillance! She was surprised. The second one was uneventful, but the third one she pulled into, the homeowner pulled up behind her, laid on the horn and jumped out of the car....walked up to her in a semi-agitated state and demanded to know what she was doing.....while i am in a ditch near their mailbox, walking around with a camera! Anyway.....we made it back safely, but she got a real good idea about why I was very hesitant to shoot before then. How about that for an adventurous few shots?!