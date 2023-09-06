Previous
Window watcher by ggshearron
Photo 1588

Window watcher

6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
435% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chelleo ace
That’s a cool shot! Love the composition.
September 7th, 2023  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@chelleo Hey thanks!
September 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise