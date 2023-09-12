Gravity 2 condos are almost ready!

Previous
We have a couple of new projects on the west side of the Scioto River downtown, called Graviy 1 and Gravity 2, in an area called Franklinton, which is an "up and coming" area, via gentrification. Looks pretty cool from the outside.
