Previous
Penney .... no a quarter for your thoughts! (view on black) by ggshearron
Photo 1593

Penney .... no a quarter for your thoughts! (view on black)

View from inside a local coffee shop at a man reflecting on the day.
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
436% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise