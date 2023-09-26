Sign up
Concentration
Young man seems totally focused on the response he is typing on his phone....that takes concentration.
26th September 2023
Glover Shearron
365: from 2019-2023
NIKON D7000
24th September 2023 2:08pm
street
,
photography
,
swing
,
teen
,
youth
