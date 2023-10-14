Sign up
Photo 1626
Photo 1626
No specs required
Focus is on the apparently not needed eyeglasses of gentleman crossing the street.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
1
0
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
3378
photos
86
followers
47
following
445% complete
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1622
256
1623
1624
257
1625
258
1626
Views 1
1
Comments 1
1
Album
365: from 2019-2023
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
26th September 2023 3:19pm
Tags
glasses
,
street
,
photography
,
frame
,
natural
bkb in the city
Nice shot
October 15th, 2023
