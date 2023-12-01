Sign up
Photo 1673
Yep, that would be me!
Turned 70 on the 26th of November, last day of work was today!
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
Tags
mug
Dorothy
ace
Congratulations, enjoy 😊
December 2nd, 2023
