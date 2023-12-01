Previous
Yep, that would be me! by ggshearron
Photo 1673

Yep, that would be me!

Turned 70 on the 26th of November, last day of work was today!
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
458% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Congratulations, enjoy 😊
December 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise