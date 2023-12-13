Zanesville's Y-Bridge (view on black)

Since the early 1800s, the Y Bridge has received worldwide attention. Ripley’s Believe It or Not featured Zanesville’s Y Bridge as “the only bridge in the world which you can cross and still be on the same side of the river.” The bridge grabbed the attention of airplane pilots as well. In the days when pilots relied on landmarks for their bearings, Amelia Earhart called Zanesville “the most recognizable city in the country” because of the Y Bridge. In 1995, a Japanese film crew taped the Y Bridge for “Bridges of the World” a television show with an audience of 20 million viewers.