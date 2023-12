Champions of the MLS again!!!

Our Columbus Crew won the MLS Cup for the 3rd time last saturday, and this is a shot of part of the parade. Interesting to note, you see in the middle, the trophy being hoisted by one of the team members (albeit facing away from me, as once again my luck turned bad), and then in the lower left is a TV crew from local channel 10 WBNS, in the middle a police officer escort, and then on the right, is a TV crew from local channel ABC 6 News. What a stroke of luck!!! Gotta always be ready....