Canal Winchester, Oh. Historic interurban Depot by ggshearron
The Scioto Valley Traction Company interurban depot, which is located in Canal Winchester’s historic downtown area, has been restored. The marker is located in the public parking lot behind the depot. Canal Winchester has an attractive historic center with both commercial and residential buildings. The Canal Winchester Area Historical Society has preserved the former Hocking Valley Railroad depot, as well as historic mill and school buildings, in a park located at the intersection of High and Oak streets. It is just a few blocks north of the intersection of Waterloo and High streets it is a great walk through a beautiful historic neighborhood.
Bill
Glover, I used to live about 1 block from the train station. Very nice capture of a photogenic scene.
January 6th, 2024  
