Winter Cover by ggshearron
Photo 1714

Winter Cover

Barn located at corner of N. State St & County Line Rd. It sits back off of State St. and most don’t even know it’s there, but you can definitely see it. Once you do, you will notice it every time you drive by!
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Jean Karvelis
nice capture
January 14th, 2024  
Aydyn ace
Very nice!
January 14th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Great barn, can’t help but wonder how much longer it will be standing.
January 14th, 2024  
