Gunnar - THE Bernese Mountain Dog by ggshearron
Gunnar - THE Bernese Mountain Dog

Big, powerful, and built for hard work, and blessed with a sweet, affectionate nature. The Bernese Mountain Dog can stand over 27 inches at the shoulder with a thick, silky, and moderately long coat that is tricolored: jet black, clear white, and rust. The distinctive markings on the coat and face are breed hallmarks and, combined with the intelligent gleam in the dark eyes, add to the Berner's aura of majestic nobility. A hardy dog who thrives in cold weather, the Berner's brain and brawn helped him multitask on the farms and pastures of Switzerland. Berners are imposing but not threatening, and they maintain an aloof dignity with strangers.
Mallory ace
Love him! What a fabulous portrait. Fav
January 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
How gorgeous he is, fabulous pose and capture.
January 23rd, 2024  
