Photo 1727
Abandoned barn defies the snow
One of my fav "unknown" subjects to shoot, as most people have not had the courage to explore this property.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
snow
winter
barn
abandoned
amyK
ace
Terrific winter scene and a cool barn
January 28th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@amyk
(●'◡'●)
January 28th, 2024
