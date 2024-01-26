Winter day on a working farm

I have a great shot of this farm from a couple of years ago, when the sun was setting, with the sun lighting up the back of the barn and other buildings with this golden glow. For the last almost 2 years I have strived to get a sunrise pic, but often when I remember this angle, when I get there, the light has changed, does not "look right" when I get back home, or I simply was too lazy to run over to see what kind of shot I could get. This day, for me....magic happened and I got the shot I have been hoping for. Hope you like it, 'cause I certainly do!