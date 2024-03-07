Previous
Next
Environmental portrait by ggshearron
Photo 1766

Environmental portrait

This is Denise, the owner of the blend candle co., whom I met on a shoot for a non-profit I shoot for. She was totally engaging, even enthusiastically volunteered to pose for some shots, which I of course, accepted!
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
484% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Lovely portrait.
March 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise