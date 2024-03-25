Sign up
Photo 1784
Marked with the Crosss
I saw this young man in a coffee shop a couple of mornings ago. He came in, ordered some coffee and pulled out his bible, put on his headphones, appeared to pray, then studied for the next 40 minutes. A good example of a godly man.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
0
0
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
3566
photos
101
followers
55
following
Tags
portrait
,
street
,
photography
