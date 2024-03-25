Previous
Next
Marked with the Crosss by ggshearron
Photo 1784

Marked with the Crosss

I saw this young man in a coffee shop a couple of mornings ago. He came in, ordered some coffee and pulled out his bible, put on his headphones, appeared to pray, then studied for the next 40 minutes. A good example of a godly man.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
489% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise