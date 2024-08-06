Sign up
Previous
Photo 1913
The object of many people's affection
.....definitely not mine. The chili is almost always only lukewarm, the hot dogs are never hot, and why the hell are the dogs so darn small?!
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
2
1
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3703
photos
103
followers
57
following
524% complete
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
Danette Thompson
ace
We only have one near here but my son would totally agree with you.
August 7th, 2024
Barb
ace
Great photo, though, Glover! :-) We don't have these out here in Montana so can't speak to your question? LOL
August 7th, 2024
