The object of many people's affection by ggshearron
The object of many people's affection

.....definitely not mine. The chili is almost always only lukewarm, the hot dogs are never hot, and why the hell are the dogs so darn small?!
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Danette Thompson ace
We only have one near here but my son would totally agree with you.
August 7th, 2024  
Barb ace
Great photo, though, Glover! :-) We don't have these out here in Montana so can't speak to your question? LOL
August 7th, 2024  
