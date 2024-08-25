Previous
5 Pair of Blue

5 pair of blue lights help to frame this night time Columbus, Ohio skyline. Did some work with the tripod tonight and realized I need to do more, as I made a few mistakes that we won't discuss right now....
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Glover Shearron, ...

Peter Dulis ace
nice one
August 26th, 2024  
*lynn ace
so clear and beautiful
August 26th, 2024  
