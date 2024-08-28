Previous
To Life by ggshearron
Photo 1934

To Life

Sculpture on the grounds of the Westerville, Oh. Sports Complex
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
529% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great in B&W.
August 29th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@corinnec thanks
August 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise