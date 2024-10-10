Warning: Proceed at your own risk

Sign up
Photo 1977
Wolf added with the use of AI
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
2
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3776
photos
105
followers
50
following
541% complete
1977
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
1st October 2024 7:37pm
Tags
trees
,
wolf
,
leading
,
path
,
line
,
aspen
,
predator
Rick
ace
Worked very well. Looks like it was really right there on the trail.
October 11th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nicely done.
October 11th, 2024
