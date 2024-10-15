Sign up
Photo 1981
Welcome in...
Stroll along Lake Lily as the sun sets on your left, casting a golden glow to your right....yeah, rocky mountain high.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
3783
photos
106
followers
51
following
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1976
1977
303
1978
304
1979
1980
1981
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
1st October 2024 6:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bridge
,
sunset
,
leading
,
lily
,
lake
,
line
,
rmnp
gloria jones
ace
Super leading line, composition
October 16th, 2024
