87 / 365
Outdoor seating awaits the reemergence of spring
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
1
0
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
2907
photos
75
followers
39
following
23% complete
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
1328
1329
1330
86
1331
1332
87
1333
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th December 2022 10:49am
Tags
street
,
photography
,
lines
,
downtown
,
park
,
leading
,
ohio
,
columbus
,
northbank
John M
ace
I love these colors, especially with all the dreary weather we're having lately!
December 13th, 2022
