Previous
Next
Boredom @ Waffle House by ggshearron
88 / 365

Boredom @ Waffle House

Waitress checks out her phone for a solid 4-1/2 minutes in front of customers during what is apparently to her, a slow period.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise