88 / 365
Boredom @ Waffle House
Waitress checks out her phone for a solid 4-1/2 minutes in front of customers during what is apparently to her, a slow period.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
Glover Shearron
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Photo Details
Tags
blonde
boredom
waitress
server
