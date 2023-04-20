Sign up
Impish smile
She could not believe I wanted to shoot her
20th April 2023
20th Apr 23
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
15th April 2023 1:09pm
hair
gray
humble
mature
stylish
Bill Ososki
ace
A kindly soul, well captured.
April 19th, 2023
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@ososki
(●'◡'●)
April 19th, 2023
amyK
ace
A lovely portrait; nicely captured
April 19th, 2023
