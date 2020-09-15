Sign up
Expressing His Style
Young college student watches and listens to a trio in the alley next to a local coffee shop, while sporting what he THINKS is the height of new fashion. We used to dress like this in the early 70's!! Everything old is new again, right?
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
2039
photos
55
followers
39
following
Tags
street
,
photography
,
scene
,
couple
,
ohio
,
uptown
,
westerville
