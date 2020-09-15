Previous
Next
Expressing His Style by ggshearron
262 / 365

Expressing His Style

Young college student watches and listens to a trio in the alley next to a local coffee shop, while sporting what he THINKS is the height of new fashion. We used to dress like this in the early 70's!! Everything old is new again, right?
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
71% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise