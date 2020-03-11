Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2185
A hard act to swallow or X marks the spot!
I was so amused to see all these swallows land on the ropes of a swing bridge, but found it so difficult to try and capture them before they flew off. I decided cropping this photo was possibly the best way to go!
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2460
photos
208
followers
88
following
598% complete
View this month »
2178
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
11th March 2020 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
birds
,
rope
,
swallows
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close