Previous
Next
A hard act to swallow or X marks the spot! by gilbertwood
Photo 2185

A hard act to swallow or X marks the spot!

I was so amused to see all these swallows land on the ropes of a swing bridge, but found it so difficult to try and capture them before they flew off. I decided cropping this photo was possibly the best way to go!
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
598% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise