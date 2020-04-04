Previous
Self isolating is easy in this weather! by gilbertwood
Photo 2203

Self isolating is easy in this weather!

Unbelievable hail today as we're only 5 weeks into autumn! At least I didn't have a shortage of things to photograph from my front door!
Day 11.
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
