Photo 2202
Is it under here dear?
Discovered today that we could still "exercise" in our Botanical Gardens so I went for a walk. Came across these cockatoos cleaning each other - today's different entertainment :)
Day 10.
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
