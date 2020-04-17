Sign up
Photo 2216
Early morning fly-in
I was luckily to be outside when this group decided to call in for breakfast.
Day 24
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
birds
,
backyard
,
lorikeet
,
isolation
Annie D
ace
could watch them for ages - they're so naughty and full of character
April 17th, 2020
