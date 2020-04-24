Sign up
Photo 2223
Angel bear!
Ted wanted to meet the lorikeets today, but the cockatoos turned up instead. He wasn't frightened at all :)
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2502
photos
206
followers
89
following
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th April 2020 10:18am
Tags
bird
,
backyard
,
bear
,
isolation
