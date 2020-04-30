Previous
Fun in the backyard by gilbertwood
Fun in the backyard

I've taken many photos of the lorikeets over this month in isolation, so thought a collage would round off April.
Day 37.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
