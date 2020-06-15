Sign up
Photo 2275
Radiating footsteps
The pattern of the surfer's footprints radiating from the steps caught my eye at Logan's Beach. Lucky I saw this as there were no whales there yet!!
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
1
0
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
12th June 2020 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fantastic scene. So well spotted!
June 15th, 2020
