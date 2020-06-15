Previous
Next
Radiating footsteps by gilbertwood
Photo 2275

Radiating footsteps

The pattern of the surfer's footprints radiating from the steps caught my eye at Logan's Beach. Lucky I saw this as there were no whales there yet!!
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
623% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Fantastic scene. So well spotted!
June 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise