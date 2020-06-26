Previous
Standing out in the crowd by gilbertwood
Standing out in the crowd

When the crimson rosellas develop into their full colours they certainly are bright and beautiful :)
Denise Wood

Denise Wood
Fr1da
Such a beautiful rosella !
June 28th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
What a beauty!
June 28th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
A real poser.
June 28th, 2020  
Gosia ace
Great colors
June 28th, 2020  
