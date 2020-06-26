Sign up
Photo 2286
Standing out in the crowd
When the crimson rosellas develop into their full colours they certainly are bright and beautiful :)
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th June 2020 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
bird
,
rosella
,
australian-bird
Fr1da
Such a beautiful rosella !
June 28th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
What a beauty!
June 28th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
A real poser.
June 28th, 2020
Gosia
ace
Great colors
June 28th, 2020
