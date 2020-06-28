Previous
Don't feed the birds! by gilbertwood
Don't feed the birds!

Well, that's what the sign said but these cockatoos were oblivious to that! After the kookaburras finished with the pizza topping, one cockatoo took the crust, but wouldn't share with his mate :)
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Annie D ace
hahahaha this is priceless
June 30th, 2020  
Monique ace
😂👍
June 30th, 2020  
