Previous
Next
Photo 2288
Don't feed the birds!
Well, that's what the sign said but these cockatoos were oblivious to that! After the kookaburras finished with the pizza topping, one cockatoo took the crust, but wouldn't share with his mate :)
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
2
2
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2574
photos
204
followers
92
following
627% complete
View this month »
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
22nd June 2020 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
cockatoo
,
australian-bird
Annie D
ace
hahahaha this is priceless
June 30th, 2020
Monique
ace
😂👍
June 30th, 2020
