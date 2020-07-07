Previous
Night sky by gilbertwood
Photo 2297

Night sky

I was surprised last night to see the moon with Jupiter and Saturn between the clouds. It took me several attempts to capture all 3 together - and this is the best I could do! SOOC
7th July 2020

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
