Photo 2297
Night sky
I was surprised last night to see the moon with Jupiter and Saturn between the clouds. It took me several attempts to capture all 3 together - and this is the best I could do! SOOC
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
0
1
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2584
photos
205
followers
92
following
629% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
7th July 2020 7:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
moon
,
saturn
,
jupiter
,
planets
