Photo 2317
Monday - Funday
What were they thinking? Drove past this roof a few days ago, so had to go and capture it! I'm going to have a play on the days of the week, so this is the start :)
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
1
0
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2606
photos
206
followers
94
following
634% complete
View this month »
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
Latest from all albums
288
2312
289
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
27th July 2020 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
roof
,
days
Maggiemae
ace
I do love a good blue roof! Makes a change from the grey and the black ones!
July 27th, 2020
