Photo 2319
Wrensday
Well, of course I had to go in search of a blue wren for Wednesday :)
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
2
0
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2608
photos
206
followers
94
following
635% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
29th July 2020 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
day
,
bird
,
wren
,
blue-wren
,
day-of-the-week
Peter
ace
Pretty little bird Denise, beautifully captured in all its glory:)
July 29th, 2020
Babs
ace
You did so well they aren't easy to photograph, they move so fast. He doesn't seem too pleased.
July 29th, 2020
