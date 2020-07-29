Previous
Wrensday by gilbertwood
Photo 2319

Wrensday

Well, of course I had to go in search of a blue wren for Wednesday :)
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Denise Wood
Photo Details

Peter ace
Pretty little bird Denise, beautifully captured in all its glory:)
July 29th, 2020  
Babs ace
You did so well they aren't easy to photograph, they move so fast. He doesn't seem too pleased.
July 29th, 2020  
