Isolation walk on an isolated beach by gilbertwood
Isolation walk on an isolated beach

My sister and I are meeting daily and walking for an hour during our lockdown - we are permitted to walk with one other person. We've decided to walk somewhere different each time to see how many of our walking paths and beaches we can cover :)
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Love the trail.
August 12th, 2020  
Babs
What a lovely place to isolate.
August 12th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman
How lovely! Keep up the walking, it'll keep you sane during this difficult period.
August 12th, 2020  
Lou Ann
A wonderful way to exercise and see different places! I love this and love her footprints in the sand.
August 12th, 2020  
