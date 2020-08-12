Sign up
Photo 2333
Isolation walk on an isolated beach
My sister and I are meeting daily and walking for an hour during our lockdown - we are permitted to walk with one other person. We've decided to walk somewhere different each time to see how many of our walking paths and beaches we can cover :)
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2627
photos
204
followers
95
following
639% complete
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
12th August 2020 3:20pm
sand
walk
beach
sister
footprints
lockdown
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Love the trail.
August 12th, 2020
Babs
ace
What a lovely place to isolate.
August 12th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely! Keep up the walking, it'll keep you sane during this difficult period.
August 12th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
A wonderful way to exercise and see different places! I love this and love her footprints in the sand.
August 12th, 2020
