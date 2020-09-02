Sign up
Photo 2354
Sunset on the river
After our walk yesterday along the river I went back that evening to see what the sunset might look like :)
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2652
photos
204
followers
97
following
644% complete
Views
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st September 2020 7:01pm
Tags
sunset
,
birds
,
river
Heidi
ace
Looks like you were rewarded. Very serene!
September 2nd, 2020
ChristineL
ace
Wow, it looks gorgeous! Bet you're glad you went back.
September 2nd, 2020
Annie D
ace
wow Denise - such a beautiful scene
September 2nd, 2020
Babs
ace
Wow, love it. fav.
September 2nd, 2020
