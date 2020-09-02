Previous
Next
Sunset on the river by gilbertwood
Photo 2354

Sunset on the river

After our walk yesterday along the river I went back that evening to see what the sunset might look like :)
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
644% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heidi ace
Looks like you were rewarded. Very serene!
September 2nd, 2020  
ChristineL ace
Wow, it looks gorgeous! Bet you're glad you went back.
September 2nd, 2020  
Annie D ace
wow Denise - such a beautiful scene
September 2nd, 2020  
Babs ace
Wow, love it. fav.
September 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise